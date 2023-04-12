Abraham Hicks, Esther Hicks " My body's response" Caribbean Cruise

This audio segment was recorded aboard the Caribbean Cruise in 2015.

In this audio segment Abraham Chooses a hot seater with a question " my body's response".

Abraham explains to the hot seater that intention on how they want to feel in their bodies is extremely beneficial to the overall achievement of you body's look and feel.

It's something that has to change day to day with you everyday thoughts.It is a gradual process, but it's does not have to take forever, if we are obsessed and addicted to the way we feel.

We cannot expect to feel good in our bodies without loving our bodies, we must love our bodies.

Thank your organs everyday.

Thank your organs really Liz?

Yes thank them, appreciate them.

Appreciate your bodily fluids, your trillions of cells working all in harmony for you!

I am still learning and evolving in this practice.

Start small, and watch what happens!

