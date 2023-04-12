LFA 4.12.23 @11am: TRUMP READY FOR TAKEOVER!

Don Jr's take on Ron Destablishment - Louisville Metro Police release body cam footage - Leaked US defense docs show western troops on the ground in Ukraine - Kevin McCarthy is still 100% all in with Ukraine - Truck carrying chemical soil from E.

Palestine OH overturns - Trump says people were crying while processing him - Tucker says Trump is zeroed in on how to fix the world - Elon Musk obliterates leftist lying reporter - Another massive dairy farm fire - Dem National Convention to be held in Chicago as Walmart is closing 4 stores there - FL lawmakers look to put pedophiles to death!