Trump Responds To France's Macron New U.S. Position Post China Visit

The former US president spoke with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for the first time since being arrested in New York.

In an interview, the Republican Party's prospective presidential contender stated that the US has lost global power since he left office.

"You've got this crazy world, it's blowing up, and the US has no say," he told Carlson.

"And Macron, a friend of mine, is in China, kissing his ass." Yes, in China!

'France is now heading to China,' I said.