House Dems To Biden: 'Hands Off Assange!'

A group of House Democrats have sent a letter to the Biden Administration demanding that all charges be dropped against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Yesterday marked his fourth year being held in the notorious Belmarsh prison in the UK, awaiting extradition to the US.

In Australia and New Zealand a similar cry for his release is coming up from politicians of all stripe.

Also today: FBI infiltrating Catholic Churches?

Say it aint so!

Finally: White House to media: 'shut up about the leaks!'