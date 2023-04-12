[Rebel Civics] Who Done It?

The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022 remains unsolved, yet on March 27, 2023 the US government blocked the Russian formal request for an independent UN investigation.

Keith reviews the pipelines, the potential culprits accused so far (Russia govt, US Navy/CIA, six sailors on a rented boat), and discusses the plausibility for each.

Evidently DC does not want the UN to poke around in this business - it could get messy.

Does this make you wonder if the US government knows who did it, doesn’t want us to know, and would rather the question fade from the public mind?