LOUD MAJORITY 4.12.23 @1pm: ELON.... FOR THE WIN!!!!

Elon Musk sits down with a reporter from the BBC and needless to say it didnt go well.

More importantly, over 3,000,000 people listened to it.

Culture is shifting and we are winning.

Donald Trump is coming back to New York to Testify in a 2nd case about nothing as fat Alvin sues Jim Jordan.

And on day 1,120 of 15 days to slow the spread... it's finally over.