The Crowd Have Turned Bullish - Time to Short Bitcoin?

The emotion of the crowd is a 'lagging indicator' merely responding to what Bitcoin is doing right now, and has absolutely no baring on what is going to happen.

Typically the crowd is most negative at the very bottom of a market cycle when they smart money is buying, and the most positive at the top of a market cycle when smart money is selling.

With Bitcoin crossing $30k the crowd are getting excited, which in my experience means we are due a big drop.

Let's have a look at the Bitcoin chart to see if we can forecast what's going to happen.