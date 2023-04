Why RFK Jr. Could Be a HUGE Problem (for the Left) | 4/12/23

Steve discusses the dynamic at play in the last 48 hours between comments by Elon Musk, Robert F.

Kennedy Jr., and Donald Trump.

Then, for the rest of the show, the team plays a game of Buy, Sell, or Hold on topics ranging from the premiere of "Nefarious" to the best '80s hair ballads.