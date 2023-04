Russia closes in on central Bakhmut and threatens Ukraine’s supply line

This video discusses the recent military actions taken by Russian forces to gain control of the central city of Bakhmut, located in eastern Ukraine.

It examines the implications of this move, which has put Ukrainian forces on the defensive and has threatened their supply line.

It also discusses the possibility of further escalation of the conflict in the region and the implications of the Russian move for both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.