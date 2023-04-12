LFA 4.12.23 @5pm: TRUMP SUES COHEN FOR $500 MILLION!!

- Trump confirms LFA TV's reporting on the Nord Stream Pipeline - Biden's most obvious role in the raid on Mar A Lago - Documents pertaining to Biden's visit to Ireland found in the street - Hunter Biden comes to the rescue to help the Big Guy understand a child - New Bank records uncover millions more that Hunter received from Chyna - Biden EPA announces new tailpipe emissions - Akron, OH boarding up for BLM & Antifa - Budweiser down $7 billion - NPR to leave Twitter - Trump surges in polls!