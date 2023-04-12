Over 18,000 cows have been killed from the dairy farm explosion 📌#Dimmitt | #Texas

🚨#BREAKING: Over 18,000 cows have been killed from the dairy farm explosion
More than 18,000 cows die in Texas dairy farm explosion
Sky News
More than 18,000 cows have died in an explosion and subsequent fire at a family dairy farm in Texas.
🚨#BREAKING: Over 18,000 cows have been killed from the dairy farm explosion
More than 18,000 cows have died in an explosion and subsequent fire at a family dairy farm in Texas.
ViewA barn fire in the Texas panhandle killed 18,000 cows on Monday, KFDA-TV reported, which an animal welfare group says would..