Liberty Conspiracy LIVE 4-12-23! The "Emergency Is Over?" Trump LIES Re Syria, Auto Mandates, Guns

In this sprawling edition of the Liberty Conspiracy LIVE program, we make up for lost time due to not being on yesterday, and we immediately drill into the breaking news of the "end of the COVID19 emergency" -- but what does that mean?

What's "over"?

As we look at the destruction wrought and what could be in store, we see things are far from "over." We also dig into a TOWERING NEW LIE from the orange man who brought us the "emergency" E.O., at a new gun-grab statute passed in Washington State, at the Biden Admin's JUST-Announced new auto emission edicts, and more!

