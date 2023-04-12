Nefarious Movie Actor Joins Us LIVE! Actor Stuntman John Cann Winding Down Wednesday | Sean Flannery

Sean Patrick Flannery of Boondock Saints fame, is staring a new horror film called Nefarious.

It releases April 14th and one of the actors John Cann joins us live to discuss the movie and his experiences in Hollywood.

Sean Patrick Flannery stars in the title role of Nefarious himself.

A man claiming to be demonically possessed.

Well its his last day on Earth and a psychiatrist has been brought in to interview him and assess his mental state.

Nefarious informs him that before the day is out the psychiatrist will commit three murders.

How would Nefarious know this or is all just manipulation?

Lets find out.