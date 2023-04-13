Insite Live w/ Special Guest: Founder & Pres. of Victory Biker Church - Ap. Brian McKay

Apostle Brian “BMAN” McKay is the Senior Pastor, Founder and International President of Victory Biker Church International – a growing group of non-denominational Christian churches designed by bikers, for bikers.

It is his desire to be a church home for all bikers and motorcyclists from every Motorcycle Club (M/C), Motorcycle Ministry (M/M), independent riders and non-riders alike.

WHERE ALL ARE WELCOME!

Apostle BMAN has a burning desire to lead bikers and other social outcasts to Christ, lead them in discipleship and then in to victory in Christ Jesus.

He is a church planter, an author and a spiritual father to the fatherless and a leader to all full-fold ministers and ministries.