Johnny Be Good "Johnny, we don't give out deals here" scene

Johnny Walker (Anthony Michael Hall) is a nice, normal teenage boy who happens be a star football player -- such a star that he's got every college in America bucking to get him on their team.

As he's lured and baited with a dizzying array of extracurricular temptations, can Johnny really be good -- and stay that way?

Robert Downey Jr. co-stars.