Triffin’s Dollar is Crashing!

Guests: Alasdair Macleod and Michael Hopley of Alpha Exploration.

The United States claimed the world's reserve currency after President Nixon detached gold from the dollar and arranged to have OPEC require all international oil sales be priced in dollars.

But, as economist Robert Triffin understood, in order to have the world's reserve currency it required the U.S. to destroy its domestic economy by running huge trade deficits.

In the longer term that process leads to a declining economy which ultimately leads to the destruction of the currency.

Why does Alasdair consider that the dollar hegemony is now nearing its end?

Michael Hopley will explain how Alpha Exploration is developing a very large gold deposit in Eritrea.