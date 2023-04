Stud Backer- Uncommitted/Blacklisted

Graduated in 2022.

Best backer in utah.

Whipped every ass that came his way.

We were covid refugees from ca and, as non mormons, this player got stepped over and stepped on.

Great kid 4.0 student and very humble.

Not good enough I guess because they screwed him in baseball too.

6'1" 220 lb crusher and they sent him to jv.

Utah is on the edge of being part of the problem.

We've seen many drastic changes in two short years.

Another leaderless red state under attack...