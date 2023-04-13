Let's Play Diablo 3 Live Part 5 - My Sorceress Queen Is Calling Me
Part 5: My Sorceress Queen is happy and pleased that I spent time with her on diablo 4 early access and open beta, got her her own beta wolf cub back pack, she&apos;s still thinking about what to name him, also, got her all legendary gear last minute before open beta ended, which was a epic way to end it, and i forever have bragging rights i did it too hahahah but oh well.

I just want to spend some more time with her in sanctuary in diablo 3 world and venture into the darkness together preparing for diablo 4 launch on 6/6/2023 hahahahahahahahhahaha sorceress will be my first one on diablo 4.