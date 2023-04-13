Let's Play Diablo 3 Live Part 5 - My Sorceress Queen Is Calling Me

Part 5: My Sorceress Queen is happy and pleased that I spent time with her on diablo 4 early access and open beta, got her her own beta wolf cub back pack, she's still thinking about what to name him, also, got her all legendary gear last minute before open beta ended, which was a epic way to end it, and i forever have bragging rights i did it too hahahah but oh well.

I just want to spend some more time with her in sanctuary in diablo 3 world and venture into the darkness together preparing for diablo 4 launch on 6/6/2023 hahahahahahahahhahaha sorceress will be my first one on diablo 4.