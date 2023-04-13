The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023)🚨SPOILER WARNING🚨Review LIVE | Movies Merica | 4.13.23

Mamma Mia!

We have a new Super Mario Bros movie for the first time in 23 years!

Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong and Bowser are all here in the Mushroom Kingdom for generations of Super Mario fans.

This is no doubt the start of a new universe of Nintendo movies.

Mario and Luigi are unexpectedly transported from Brooklyn into the Mushroom Kingdom but they get separated.

It’s up to Mario to find his brother before Bowser does his worst to Luigi.

Along the way, we encounter the Kongs, get some power-ups, have a Mario Kart battle and all kinds of other Super Mario adventures.

Kids will love it.

Will parents too?

Check out my spoiler-free review to find out!