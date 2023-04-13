Elysium Heights | Story Rich Visual Novel | Chapter One

First day thoughts: "So a new Visual Novel came out today and it is about Catherine, a waitress that's trying to get by, living with her friend Lisa and her boyfriend.

This game is mostly story-driven, it does not offer much interactions and it features multiple choices you can make throughout your gameplay.

The game is still in early access, this being the Chapter 1 it seems. The devs will release the next chapters for free if you've already bought the game and I think that's the right way to go, because the price is kinda high for what this game offers in this state, even for the fans of the genre.