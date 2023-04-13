Recognize ME In The Midst Of All

'Recognize ME in the midst of all, and then you will find that I am in all, and I greet you through all.

I greet you through those you thought were your friends, and I greet you through those you thought were your enemies; for you can never be greeted by any other than I because I am infinite.

I am infinite omnipresence, I am omnipotent omnipresence; I am the presence that stands within you, before you, beside you, behind you.

I am that present; therefore be not afraid, it is I.

It is I', 'The Mystical I', Joel Goldsmith