Suspect arrives at court ahead of Beshenivsky murder trial

Piran Ditta Khan arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being extradicted from Pakistan in connection with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005.

The mother-of-three and stepmother-of-two was fatally shot as she responded to an alarm at a travel agent in Bradford.

Report by Wardl.

