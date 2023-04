Labour: We're rock bottom of the G7 and it's not good enough

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says "we're rock bottom of the G7,,, and it's not good enough" after IMF figures placed Britain bottom of the world's major economies in terms of expected growth in 2023.

Report by Wardl.

