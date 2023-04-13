Watch: The latest in the Bester and Dr Nandipha saga

Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele and Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola will on Thursday, 13 April 2023 update the nation, on the progress on the deportation of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, who escaped from custody at the Mangaung Correctional facility.

The media briefing comes five days after an official delegation from South Africa comprising of senior officials from the Police, Justice and Correctional services and Home Affairs, departed for Tanzania to meet with their counterparts and engage on the process required to bring back the fugitive and his accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana.