Game 2 Recap: Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays. WHO LOVES A COMEBACK?!
Game 2 Recap: Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays. WHO LOVES A COMEBACK?!

The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers squared off Wednesday night for the 2nd game of their 3 game set.

The Blue Jays had Kevin Gausman on the hill against LHP Eduardo Rodriguez.

Watch my game recap now to get a full breakdown of the game.