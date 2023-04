Govt on IMF figures: We had highest growth in G7 in 21/22

The home office minister blames IMF's prediction that Britain will have the lowest growth in the G7 in 2023 on the war in Ukraine.

Chris Philp argues: "Let's keep in mind the context for this.

In 2021 and 2022, the UK economy had the highest growth in the G7." Report by Wardl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn