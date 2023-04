Steel Toe Morning Show 04-13-23: Steel Toe Returns to Compound Media

Fresh off the return of Matt, Steel Toe returns with Ron Paul spitting some fire in his late 80's, a Florida politician has to apologize for calling certain people imps and demons, a new COVID variant, the Bud Light executive who complained about "frat culture" has a lot of pictures of her enjoying "frat culture" and Anheuser Bush is losing a bunch of money.