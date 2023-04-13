Alia Bhatt expected to walk the Met Gala Red Carpet before her big Hollywood break | Oneindia News

There is no stopping Alia Bhatt!

After making waves in the Bollywood industry, the actress is also awaiting her big Hollywood debut.

What's more?

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star is now all set to make her Met Gala debut this year!

She will walk the most coveted red carpets at the Metropolitan Museum in New York on May 1, 2023, alongside the biggest celebrities in the world.

All the Ali Bhatt fans are excited for her big show but previously many other Indian celebrities have walked the Red Carpet.

