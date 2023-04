Study Suggests That "New Car Smell" Is Bad For Your Health

The smell of a new car may be intoxicating but it can also come with some serious health risks.

According to a new study published in science direct, that bouquet of smells is a combination of solvents, adhesives, rubbers, plastics and fabrics used to create the car and each material contains volatile organic compounds, also called VOCs - which can be deadly.

Veuer's Lindsey Granger reports.