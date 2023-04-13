King Charles and Queen Camilla To Host Reception The Night Before Coronation Day

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, but apparently, the party starts on May 5.
There will be a reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5.
This was revealed in a press release by the Japanese Royals.
It said, “The Crown Prince of Japan, 57, and Crown Princess, 56, will then join other guests at a royal reception on 5 May before making their way to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles the following morning.” Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.