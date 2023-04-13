Shahid Kapoor Really enjoyed doing action sequences in 'Bloody Daddy'
Shahid Kapoor Really enjoyed doing action sequences in 'Bloody Daddy'

After the massive success of his recently released web series 'Farzi' actor Shahid Kapoor is all to set to woo the audience with is action avatar in 'Bloody daddy' .

#shahidkapoor #bloodydaddy #jiostudios