Man brought to UK from Pakistan to face 2005 PC murder charge

A man accused of murdering West Yorkshire PC Sharon Beshenivsky in November 2005 has appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court following his extradition from Pakistan.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, is charged with the murder of the 38-year-old, as well as robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Today at court, Khan spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He has been remanded back in custody, and will appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Report by Jonesia.

