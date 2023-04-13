DAY 098 | Golden Egg: 3 GOP Reps Propose Bill for $ Stability, Fentanyl FALLOUT! + Juul's $460M Deal

As the nation continues to grapple with the ongoing Fentanyl crisis, join us on Cancel This Show as we delve deep into the devastating impact of this deadly drug.

Plus, in a surprising turn of events, Obama's older half-brother has announced he will actively campaign against "Michelle" if she decides to run for president.

We'll also be discussing the tragic Texas dairy explosion that left over 18,000 cows dead and the latest development in Juul's legal battle, with the company set to pay over 460 million to 6 states for youth addiction cases.

And if that's not enough, we've got news on the introduction of a Gold Standard Bill by three GOP Reps.

Aimed at stabilizing the dollar's value.

Don't miss out on all the latest headlines and insightful commentary, only on Cancel This Show www.cancelthisshow.com