UNGOVERNED 4.13.23 @10am: TRUMP IS SUING MICHAEL COHEN FOR $500 MILLION!

Trump will be suing Michael Cohen for $500 Million in damages.

The Arizona State House votes to expel REPUBLICAN lawmaker, where is the media outrage, the invitations to the White House, and the visits from the VP?

Another soft on crime casualty occurred in NYC, suspect arrested for murder in smoke shop was out on bail.

NPR storms off of Twitter after "Government-Funded Media" label.

Another business is forced to close in Portland over rising crime.

RUMBLE ANNOUNCES HUGE NEWS ABOUT THE GOP PRIMARY DEBATES!