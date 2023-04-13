North Korea Missile Launch Stokes Fear and Confusion in Japan

North Korea reportedly launched a new type of ballistic missile on April 13.

'The Guardian' reports that Japan's emergency broadcasting system warned the people of Hokkaido to take cover because the missile was headed their way.

But the evacuation warning was lifted shortly after due to the system "erroneously" predicting that the missile would reach the island.

According to Japan's coast guard, the missile fell into the sea east of North Korea.

The Biden administration said it "strongly condemns" North Korea's actions.

The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement, Adrienne Watson, National Security Council spokesperson, via statement.

'The Guardian' reports that North Korea's missile test comes days after Kim Jong-un said that the country should strengthen its war capabilities in a "more practical and offensive manner" to combat U.S. "aggression.".

The country claims to be ramping up its defense systems in response to joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises.

Pyongyang’s provocations continue past its protest of U.S.-South Korea defense exercises because Kim Jong-un hasn’t finished demonstrating his nuclear delivery capabilities yet, Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, via 'The Guardian'