When I Was Silent About My Sin

Are you more concerned about what God thinks about your sin or what others think about your sin?

How you answer this question will determine the quality of your life and the way you interact with your friends.

If you're more concerned about God's view of you, there will be a desire to live openly and honestly before Him and others.

However, if the opinions of others have more control over you, the temptation to hide your true self while presenting a false narrative will be immense.

To know what has more power is by assessing your willingness to be appropriately transparent with your friends.