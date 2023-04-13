MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 4.13.23 @12PM: BIDEN BACK ON WORLD STAGE AND IT’S DOWNRIGHT PAINFUL TO WATCH

Alvin Bragg continues to lie to gain sympathy- Historic farm explosion kills 18,000 cows, we investigate- Your tax dollars are funding the take news literally- Elon Musk takes on the BBC- CBS does their most dishonest reporting to date- LGBTQ fighters are the new trend around the world- North Korea launches a new missile, Japan goes into lockdown- Biden’s Ireland trip is painful to watch- 2024 primary takes shape with Tim Scott and Gavin Newsom- Bud Light TRIPES down on their strategy- MikeCrispi.com for more!