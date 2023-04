John Rich Says Customers At His Bar Have Stopped Ordering Bud Light

“I own a bar in downtown Nashville called Redneck Riviera.

Our number-one selling beer up until a few days ago was what?

Bud Light.

We got cases and cases and cases of it sitting back there.

But in the past several days, you’re hard-pressed to find anyone ordering one.

So as a business owner, I go, hey if you aren’t ordering it, we got to put something else in here.

At the end of the day, that’s capitalism.

That’s how it works.”