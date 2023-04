New 'Game of Thrones' prequel titled 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' in the making | Oneindia News

Reports have emerged that the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel based on George R R Martin’s ‘Dunk and Egg’ books is officially moving forward at HBO.

Reports said that the series is currently titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight." #GameOfThrones #DunkAndEgg #GeorgeRRMartin