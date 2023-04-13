Jamie Foxx Is Recovering Following Unspecified ‘Medical Complication’

CNN reports that Foxx's daughter, Corinne, revealed the news via Instagram on April 12.

We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, Corinne Foxx, via Instagram.

Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery, Corinne Foxx, via Instagram.

We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.

The family asks for privacy during this time, Corinne Foxx, via Instagram.

Foxx's spokesman, Alan Nierob, declined to share any more information.

Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted, Alan Nierob, spokesman for Jamie Foxx, to CNN.

Foxx, 55, had recently been filming in Georgia for a new movie, 'Back In Action,' co-starring Cameron Diaz.

The Netflix movie will be the first big project Diaz has starred in since 2014's 'Annie.'.

Foxx was featured in that movie as well