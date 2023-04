Katie Price 'over the moon' eight Met officers found guilty

Katie Price says she is "over the moon" that eight Metropolitan Police officers who shared offensive WhatsApp messages about her disabled son Harvey have been found guilty of gross misconduct.

The officers - seven men and one woman - now face being dismissed from the force.

Report by Wardl.

