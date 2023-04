NEOCONS SEETHING AS THEIR WORLD ORDER COLLAPSES

Paul Harrell and National File’s Frankie Stockes discuss how neocons are seething as their world order collapses.

They also discuss black Tennessee state rep's transformation into Ebonics speaking weirdo, Marco Rubio being a warmonger, America has become a banana republic and they rip on trannies and celebrate NPR and PBS leaving Twitter.