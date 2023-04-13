Biden Issues ‘Toughest Ever’ Electric Vehicle Mandates – In the Tank Podcast #393

The Heartland Institute’s Jim Lakely, Chris Talgo, and Linnea Lueken present episode 393 of the In The Tank Podcast.

President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency has just unveiled the “toughest ever” car emissions rules to force Americans to buy electric vehicles.

This new mandate should be called the “Break America’s Electric Grid” rule.

While we still have choices on what vehicles we buy, the Biden administration is trying to severely, and quickly, limit those choices.

Can we go this fast into an EV future?

And if we do, what are the real costs in terms of quality of life, freedom, and the environment.