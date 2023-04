NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for year-long experiments on Earth

Four small rooms, a gym and a lot of red sand -- NASA unveils a new Mars-simulation habitat, in which volunteers will live for a year at a time to test what life will be like for future missions to Earth's neighbor.

The facility, created for three planned Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) experiments, is located at the US space agency's massive research center in Houston, Texas.

