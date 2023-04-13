A Brief Overview of John

John is one of the four gospels of the New Testament and is commonly believed to have been written by the Apostle John, one of the twelve disciples of Jesus, at some point near the end of the first century A.D. to a wide variety of people (no specific audience).

This purpose of John's gospel is explicitly declared in chapter 20:30-31 where he says that “Jesus did many other signs in the presence of the disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God and that by believing you may have life in his name.” In other words, John was inspired (2 Peter 1:21) to write some of the events surrounding the life of Jesus of Nazareth so that his readers will believe and inherit eternal life.