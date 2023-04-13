WTA Announces Return to China, Ending Boycott Over Peng Shuai Allegations

BBC reports that the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) will resume tournaments in China, despite concerns regarding former doubles champion Peng Shuai.

In November of 2021, Peng claimed she was "forced" into a sexual relationship with former China Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

After making the claim, Peng briefly disappeared from the public, before later denying that she made the accusation.

In response, the WTA said it would suspend holding events in China until it had proof of Peng's safety and an investigation into her initial accusation.

BBC reports that despite their request for proof and an investigation not being met, the WTA will resume holding tournaments in China.

We've been in this for 16 months and we are convinced that at this point our requests will not be met.

, Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, via BBC .

To continue with the same strategy doesn't make sense and a different approach is needed.

Hopefully, by returning more progress can be made, Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, via BBC .

According to Simon, many players support the WTA's return to China.

We have athletes that come from over 80 nations, so there's plenty of different opinions, but the majority of athletes were very supportive of a return back to the region.

, Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, via BBC .

We certainly have some that were not, but the majority - the great majority - were in support and are in support of going back.

There was strong support across the members, the [player] council and the board, Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, via BBC