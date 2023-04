5SOS Talk Live Album, The Weeknd Teases New Music, Coachella Headliners, & More | Billboard News

The guys of 5 Seconds of Summer chatted with Billboard News’ Rania Aniftos to talk through recording their Royal Albert Hall show, working with their musical idols, and more.

The Weeknd has been teasing his fans all week on social media with clips of him in the studio with Mike Dean for ‘The Idol’ and a mention of a potential Coachella appearance and more!