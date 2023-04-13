Police: Man shot woman in office building parking lot

Police are searching for a man they say shot a woman in the parking lot of an office building in Springdale.

Investigators said they are looking for 28-year-old Evan Tarrance, who will face a warrant for his arrest for felonious assault.

He allegedly approached a woman who was sitting in her car in the parking lot and shot her.

He ran away from the scene and was later seen leaving in a gray sedan, police said.

Keenan Riordan with the Springdale Police Department said the suspect and the victim know each other but was not able to go into detail regarding their relationship.

The woman shot is expected to recover and has been able to speak with hospital staff, Riordan said.