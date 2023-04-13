Who Am I World Celebrity Challenge 10 to 20

Welcome to the "World Celebrity Challenge" where you can test your knowledge of famous celebrities from around the world!
In this challenge, you will be given clues about a celebrity's gender, birthday, and the names of two movies they have starred in.
If you can correctly guess the celebrity's name within 10 seconds, you will earn 5 points.
If you need more help, the next screen will give you four options of actors' names with their pictures, and you will have another 10 seconds to make your guess.
Finally, a hidden screen with dots will reveal the celebrity's picture and name after three seconds.
How many celebrities can you correctly identify?