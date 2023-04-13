Liberty Conspiracy LIVE 4-13-23 Manchin in Ukraine: A US War, Sanctions Red Flags v Bill o Rights
On this evening&apos;s Liberty Conspiracy Live, we will investigate the &quot;refreshing&quot; and utterly surprising news that yet another US politician has hopped to Ukraine to promote the idea that more of our neighbors&apos; cash should be handed to that corrupt nation-state and its parasitic apparatchiks, and we&apos;ll once more look into what investigative reporter Sy Hersh has told us, then we&apos;ll see how so-called &quot;sanctions&quot; run contrary to the US CON-stitution, and how Red Flag Statutes operate in a similar fashion.

Then, we&apos;ll look at the hypocrisy of the founders, who correctly forbade unjust punishments by courts, but laid into their &quot;founding document&quot; the govt-claimed power of &quot;eminent domain&quot;... Check out the breaking news and deep dives into history, economics, and philosophy!

